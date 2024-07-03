COSYN Ltd Summary

COSYN Limited formerly known as CSS Technergy Limited was incorporated in April, 1994. The Company has been carrying out the activities of offering a full range of software outsourcing services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and maintenance, BPO / ITES services for Utilities, EGovernance, BFSI, Retail and DMS The Companys utility services include metering-billing-collection, total revenue management, energy management, customer management, geographic information system (GIS), automatic meter reading (AMR) and information portals. The Company is serving existing Clients across the country in both the electricity and education domains. It has been aggressively marching forward to add new clients armed with the new cutting-edge technologies. The Company, over the last several years, has been evolving dynamically in tune with the emerging technologies. Technology and engineering has always been the core strengths of the Company and have been the basic strengths in delivering the projects efficiently to the satisfaction of the Clients. After a tumultuous 2022 for technology investment and talent, the first half of 2023 has seen a resurgence of enthusiasm about technologys potential to catalyse progress in business and society. The markets are recovering and the spending of the institutions on IT and ITeS services is gradually increasing providing fresh opportunities for the Company. It is fully geared up to grab these opportunities to increase the revenues in the coming financial year.Presently, the Company is investing in building the talent to capitalise the dynamic opportunities presented by the markets. Some of thenoteworthy technologies include Artificial Intelligence, Web3, Datafication, Extended Reality, Digital Trust technologies, 3D Printing, Robotic Process Automation, Cloud computing, Edge Computing, Immersive-reality technologies, Blockchain, IoT, Cyber Security and Mobility Technologies.The Company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for Quality Management System for Software Development, IT BPO Services, Data Management, and Infrastructure Management. It is also ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for Information Security Management System and holds ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certificate for IT Service Management System for Software Development, IT BPO Services, Data ManagementServices, Data Security and Infrastructure Management.The Company is CMMi Level 3 certified for Software Development. All the software processes are well characterized and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The Company is also Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) certified which validates security systems deployed for projects that include all components of the organizations network websites, systems, applications, etc. Company has the mechanisms to ensure that the talented personnel are retained for enabling the growth of the Company. Attritionof the employees is kept to bare minimum to ensure smooth implementation of the projects. It is paying attention to the pragmatic view that looks at harnessing the opportunities presented by Al starting with the fundamental principles especially these related to Machinelearning and Deep learning.