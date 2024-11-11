iifl-logo-icon 1
COSYN Ltd Board Meeting

44.59
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:21:00 AM

COSYN CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Re-appointment of M/s. Vittal & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financials results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

