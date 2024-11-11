|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Submission of un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|9 May 2024
|COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Re-appointment of M/s. Vittal & Co., Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|COSYN Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financials results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Submission of outcome of Board Meeting held on even date to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Submission of un-audited financial results for the third quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
