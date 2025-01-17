iifl-logo-icon 1
COSYN Ltd Key Ratios

44.32
(2.07%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR COSYN Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.44

-30.17

35.92

29.35

Op profit growth

-55.24

-46.95

34.75

64.42

EBIT growth

-109.74

-72.6

33.31

69.66

Net profit growth

-127.42

-77.67

4.84

76.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.54

17.16

22.59

22.78

EBIT margin

-1.16

7.93

20.22

20.61

Net profit margin

-2.02

4.9

15.35

19.9

RoCE

-0.78

7.55

31.77

31.62

RoNW

-0.36

1.35

6.82

8.53

RoA

-0.34

1.16

6.03

7.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.56

1.84

8.49

8.22

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-4.29

-2.16

6.98

7.12

Book value per share

36.17

36.57

35.89

28.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

-35.98

6.76

8.49

16.69

P/CEPS

-4.69

-5.76

10.32

19.24

P/B

0.55

0.34

2.01

4.84

EV/EBIDTA

3.54

0.61

5.1

13.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

5.45

13.68

11.95

Tax payout

4.91

-26.3

-20.52

-2.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

279.9

165.47

115.16

173.96

Inventory days

66.67

78.86

50.46

47.61

Creditor days

-71.64

-58.57

-54.17

-77.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.36

-4.78

-13.37

-35.25

Net debt / equity

-0.21

-0.21

-0.11

-0.1

Net debt / op. profit

-2.59

-1.16

-0.31

-0.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-7.07

7.71

11.73

-10.65

Employee costs

-60.29

-73.53

-35.2

-38.47

Other costs

-21.08

-17.02

-53.93

-28.08

