|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.44
-30.17
35.92
29.35
Op profit growth
-55.24
-46.95
34.75
64.42
EBIT growth
-109.74
-72.6
33.31
69.66
Net profit growth
-127.42
-77.67
4.84
76.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.54
17.16
22.59
22.78
EBIT margin
-1.16
7.93
20.22
20.61
Net profit margin
-2.02
4.9
15.35
19.9
RoCE
-0.78
7.55
31.77
31.62
RoNW
-0.36
1.35
6.82
8.53
RoA
-0.34
1.16
6.03
7.63
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.56
1.84
8.49
8.22
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-4.29
-2.16
6.98
7.12
Book value per share
36.17
36.57
35.89
28.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
-35.98
6.76
8.49
16.69
P/CEPS
-4.69
-5.76
10.32
19.24
P/B
0.55
0.34
2.01
4.84
EV/EBIDTA
3.54
0.61
5.1
13.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
5.45
13.68
11.95
Tax payout
4.91
-26.3
-20.52
-2.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
279.9
165.47
115.16
173.96
Inventory days
66.67
78.86
50.46
47.61
Creditor days
-71.64
-58.57
-54.17
-77.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.36
-4.78
-13.37
-35.25
Net debt / equity
-0.21
-0.21
-0.11
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-2.59
-1.16
-0.31
-0.3
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-7.07
7.71
11.73
-10.65
Employee costs
-60.29
-73.53
-35.2
-38.47
Other costs
-21.08
-17.02
-53.93
-28.08
