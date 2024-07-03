COSYN Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
10.7
11.43
11.69
16.68
22.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10.7
11.43
11.69
16.68
22.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.16
0.19
0.2
0.22
Total Income
10.9
11.59
11.87
16.88
22.67
Total Expenditure
10.94
10.41
11.97
15.48
18.19
PBIDT
-0.05
1.17
-0.1
1.4
4.48
Interest
0.13
0.06
0.03
0.13
0.41
PBDT
-0.18
1.11
-0.13
1.27
4.07
Depreciation
0.58
0.72
1.46
2.08
2.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.11
0
0
0.6
Deferred Tax
0.02
0.03
-0.06
0.08
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.78
0.25
-1.53
-0.89
1.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.78
0.25
-1.52
-0.84
1.25
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.78
0.25
-1.52
-0.84
1.25
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.05
0.33
-2.03
-1.12
1.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
7.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-0.46
10.23
-0.85
8.39
19.95
PBDTM(%)
-1.68
9.71
-1.11
7.61
18.12
PATM(%)
-7.28
2.18
-13.08
-5.33
5.3
