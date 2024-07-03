iifl-logo-icon 1
COSYN Ltd Nine Monthly Results

43.39
(-1.03%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

10.7

11.43

11.69

16.68

22.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

10.7

11.43

11.69

16.68

22.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.16

0.19

0.2

0.22

Total Income

10.9

11.59

11.87

16.88

22.67

Total Expenditure

10.94

10.41

11.97

15.48

18.19

PBIDT

-0.05

1.17

-0.1

1.4

4.48

Interest

0.13

0.06

0.03

0.13

0.41

PBDT

-0.18

1.11

-0.13

1.27

4.07

Depreciation

0.58

0.72

1.46

2.08

2.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.11

0

0

0.6

Deferred Tax

0.02

0.03

-0.06

0.08

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.78

0.25

-1.53

-0.89

1.19

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.78

0.25

-1.52

-0.84

1.25

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.78

0.25

-1.52

-0.84

1.25

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.05

0.33

-2.03

-1.12

1.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

7.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-0.46

10.23

-0.85

8.39

19.95

PBDTM(%)

-1.68

9.71

-1.11

7.61

18.12

PATM(%)

-7.28

2.18

-13.08

-5.33

5.3

