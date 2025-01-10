iifl-logo-icon 1
Crane Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

22.51
(-6.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.24

7.24

7.24

7.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.43

21.17

20.97

20.75

Net Worth

29.67

28.41

28.21

27.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0.01

0.1

0.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.68

28.42

28.31

28.74

Fixed Assets

25.5

25.82

26.14

26.46

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.63

0.14

1.85

1.97

Inventories

0

1.14

0.94

0.94

Inventory Days

712.48

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.01

0.09

0.08

Debtor Days

60.63

Other Current Assets

4.08

1.38

1.14

1.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-0.34

-0.3

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-2.05

-0.02

-0.31

Cash

0.56

2.47

0.32

0.32

Total Assets

29.69

28.43

28.31

28.75

