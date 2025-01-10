Crane Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.24
7.24
7.24
7.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.43
21.17
20.97
20.75
Net Worth
29.67
28.41
28.21
27.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.01
0.1
0.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.68
28.42
28.31
28.74
Fixed Assets
25.5
25.82
26.14
26.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.63
0.14
1.85
1.97
Inventories
0
1.14
0.94
0.94
Inventory Days
712.48
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.01
0.09
0.08
Debtor Days
60.63
Other Current Assets
4.08
1.38
1.14
1.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.34
-0.3
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-2.05
-0.02
-0.31
Cash
0.56
2.47
0.32
0.32
Total Assets
29.69
28.43
28.31
28.75
