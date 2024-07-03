Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹24.3
Prev. Close₹23.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.44
Day's High₹24.3
Day's Low₹22.02
52 Week's High₹40
52 Week's Low₹16.69
Book Value₹18.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.14
P/E20.26
EPS1.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.24
7.24
7.24
7.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.43
21.17
20.97
20.75
Net Worth
29.67
28.41
28.21
27.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.97
0.76
0.72
yoy growth (%)
-50.41
27.04
4.73
12.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
0.6
0.43
0.5
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.12
-0.08
-0.13
Working capital
-0.05
0.45
-0.05
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.41
27.04
4.73
12.59
Op profit growth
-55.58
34.14
-8.18
45.47
EBIT growth
-59.09
39.99
-14.12
55.97
Net profit growth
-61.64
38.41
-5.4
83.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director / Chief Financial Officer
Kishnorekumar Venkata Siva Satya Chegu
Independent Non Exe. Director
P Bhaskara Rao
Non Executive Director
G V S L Kantha Rao
Non Executive Director
G Himaja
Executive Director
K. Praveen
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sri Venkata Santhi Kumar Nerella
Independent Non Exe. Director
Venkata Nageswara Rao Kota
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nehal Vyas
Non Executive Director
RAGAV KALIAPPAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crane Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Crane Infrastructure Limited incorporated in May, 2008 has been a decent company in the Real Estate Sector. The Company went for listing in the year 2015 and since then, it was listed on BSE Limited. The Company was formed by demerging the real estate assets of the Virat Crane Industries Limited. The main business of the company is construction of apartments and other dwelling adobes to the people. The Board of Directors of the Company, during the year 2022 have explored all the possibilities to develop its properties. Although there is acute shortage of quality warehousing facilities, due to prevailing subdued market conditions and increasing input costs, the Company has been adopting a conscious approach. Many of the projects are at different stages of planning as well as getting requisite statutory approvals, which will help to move forward, when the conditions improve. In the medium term, the Company plans for development of transport infrastructure projects, such as Logistics Parks, Warehouses, truck terminals, FTWZs etc in a phased manner. Many of these projects are presently at various levels of planning as well as of getting requisite statutory approvals.At present, Company is letting out its property to various schools and enjoying the lease rentals.The management hopes that in near future the company will start its construction of apartments in large scale.
Read More
The Crane Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is ₹17.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is 20.26 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crane Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is ₹16.69 and ₹40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Crane Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.31%, 3 Years at 30.21%, 1 Year at 26.39%, 6 Month at -30.53%, 3 Month at -8.77% and 1 Month at -0.63%.
