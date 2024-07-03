iifl-logo-icon 1
Crane Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

23.67
(-0.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:10:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.3
  • Day's High24.3
  • 52 Wk High40
  • Prev. Close23.71
  • Day's Low22.02
  • 52 Wk Low 16.69
  • Turnover (lac)1.44
  • P/E20.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.43
  • EPS1.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.14
  • Div. Yield0
Crane Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

24.3

Prev. Close

23.71

Turnover(Lac.)

1.44

Day's High

24.3

Day's Low

22.02

52 Week's High

40

52 Week's Low

16.69

Book Value

18.43

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.14

P/E

20.26

EPS

1.17

Divi. Yield

0

Crane Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Crane Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Crane Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.37%

Non-Institutions: 50.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Crane Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.24

7.24

7.24

7.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.43

21.17

20.97

20.75

Net Worth

29.67

28.41

28.21

27.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.97

0.76

0.72

yoy growth (%)

-50.41

27.04

4.73

12.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.24

0.6

0.43

0.5

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.12

-0.08

-0.13

Working capital

-0.05

0.45

-0.05

-0.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.41

27.04

4.73

12.59

Op profit growth

-55.58

34.14

-8.18

45.47

EBIT growth

-59.09

39.99

-14.12

55.97

Net profit growth

-61.64

38.41

-5.4

83.18

Crane Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Crane Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director / Chief Financial Officer

Kishnorekumar Venkata Siva Satya Chegu

Independent Non Exe. Director

P Bhaskara Rao

Non Executive Director

G V S L Kantha Rao

Non Executive Director

G Himaja

Executive Director

K. Praveen

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sri Venkata Santhi Kumar Nerella

Independent Non Exe. Director

Venkata Nageswara Rao Kota

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nehal Vyas

Non Executive Director

RAGAV KALIAPPAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crane Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Crane Infrastructure Limited incorporated in May, 2008 has been a decent company in the Real Estate Sector. The Company went for listing in the year 2015 and since then, it was listed on BSE Limited. The Company was formed by demerging the real estate assets of the Virat Crane Industries Limited. The main business of the company is construction of apartments and other dwelling adobes to the people. The Board of Directors of the Company, during the year 2022 have explored all the possibilities to develop its properties. Although there is acute shortage of quality warehousing facilities, due to prevailing subdued market conditions and increasing input costs, the Company has been adopting a conscious approach. Many of the projects are at different stages of planning as well as getting requisite statutory approvals, which will help to move forward, when the conditions improve. In the medium term, the Company plans for development of transport infrastructure projects, such as Logistics Parks, Warehouses, truck terminals, FTWZs etc in a phased manner. Many of these projects are presently at various levels of planning as well as of getting requisite statutory approvals.At present, Company is letting out its property to various schools and enjoying the lease rentals.The management hopes that in near future the company will start its construction of apartments in large scale.
Company FAQs

What is the Crane Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Crane Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹23.67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crane Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is ₹17.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crane Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is 20.26 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crane Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crane Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is ₹16.69 and ₹40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Crane Infrastructure Ltd?

Crane Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.31%, 3 Years at 30.21%, 1 Year at 26.39%, 6 Month at -30.53%, 3 Month at -8.77% and 1 Month at -0.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crane Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crane Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.84 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 50.78 %

