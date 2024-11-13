|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the 2nd quarter/half year period ended on 30-09-2024 for the financial year 24-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the first quarter period ended on 30-06-2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Submission of the Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Q4 quarter and financial year period ended on 31-03-2024 for the F.Y 2023-24. Submission of outcome of the board meeting and audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on 31-03-2024 for the F.Y2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the company for the third quarter period ended on 31.12.2023 for the Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting (Considered and Approved the Un Audited financial results for the Quarter and nine months Period ended on 31-12-2023 for the F.Y 2023-24) Submission of Un Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.