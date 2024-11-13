iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crane Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

23.48
(2.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:22:00 AM

Crane Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the 2nd quarter/half year period ended on 30-09-2024 for the financial year 24-25 Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Intimation of Appointment of Non Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting7 Aug 202429 Jul 2024
Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the first quarter period ended on 30-06-2024 for the Financial Year 2024-25. Submission of the Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the Q4 quarter and financial year period ended on 31-03-2024 for the F.Y 2023-24. Submission of outcome of the board meeting and audited financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on 31-03-2024 for the F.Y2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Crane Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results of the company for the third quarter period ended on 31.12.2023 for the Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting (Considered and Approved the Un Audited financial results for the Quarter and nine months Period ended on 31-12-2023 for the F.Y 2023-24) Submission of Un Audited Financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended on 31-12-2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Crane Infra: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crane Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.