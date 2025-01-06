Crane Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.24
0.6
0.43
0.5
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.12
-0.08
-0.13
Working capital
-0.05
0.45
-0.05
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
0
0.8
0.17
0.18
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.06
Free cash flow
0
0.8
0.17
0.24
Equity raised
41.32
40.49
39.92
39.56
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.52
2.25
3.16
3.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
42.84
43.54
43.25
43.31
