|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.48
0.97
0.76
0.72
yoy growth (%)
-50.41
27.04
4.73
12.59
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.05
-0.02
-0.05
As % of sales
10.46
5.18
3.13
7.39
Other costs
-0.11
-0.2
-0.2
-0.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.75
21.37
27.31
13.26
Operating profit
0.31
0.71
0.53
0.57
OPM
65.77
73.43
69.54
79.33
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
-0.12
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.06
0.02
0.03
0.05
Profit before tax
0.24
0.6
0.43
0.5
Taxes
-0.06
-0.12
-0.08
-0.13
Tax rate
-25.25
-20.29
-19.38
-26.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.18
0.48
0.35
0.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.18
0.48
0.35
0.37
yoy growth (%)
-61.64
38.41
-5.4
83.18
NPM
38.72
50.05
45.94
50.87
