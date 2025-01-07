iifl-logo-icon 1
Crane Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.08
(4.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:15:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.48

0.97

0.76

0.72

yoy growth (%)

-50.41

27.04

4.73

12.59

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.05

-0.02

-0.05

As % of sales

10.46

5.18

3.13

7.39

Other costs

-0.11

-0.2

-0.2

-0.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.75

21.37

27.31

13.26

Operating profit

0.31

0.71

0.53

0.57

OPM

65.77

73.43

69.54

79.33

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

-0.12

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.06

0.02

0.03

0.05

Profit before tax

0.24

0.6

0.43

0.5

Taxes

-0.06

-0.12

-0.08

-0.13

Tax rate

-25.25

-20.29

-19.38

-26.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.18

0.48

0.35

0.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.18

0.48

0.35

0.37

yoy growth (%)

-61.64

38.41

-5.4

83.18

NPM

38.72

50.05

45.94

50.87

