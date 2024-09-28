AGM 27/09/2024 Submission of Information Regarding the Appointment of Independent Director and appointment of through retire by rotation in the 16th AGM of the company. Submission of Scrutinizers report of the 16th AGM of the company held on 27-09-2024 Submission of Outcome of the 16th AGM of the company held on 27-09-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results of the 16th AGM of the company held on 27-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)