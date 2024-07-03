iifl-logo-icon 1
Crane Infrastructure Ltd Company Summary

22.29
(-2.92%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Crane Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Crane Infrastructure Limited incorporated in May, 2008 has been a decent company in the Real Estate Sector. The Company went for listing in the year 2015 and since then, it was listed on BSE Limited. The Company was formed by demerging the real estate assets of the Virat Crane Industries Limited. The main business of the company is construction of apartments and other dwelling adobes to the people. The Board of Directors of the Company, during the year 2022 have explored all the possibilities to develop its properties. Although there is acute shortage of quality warehousing facilities, due to prevailing subdued market conditions and increasing input costs, the Company has been adopting a conscious approach. Many of the projects are at different stages of planning as well as getting requisite statutory approvals, which will help to move forward, when the conditions improve. In the medium term, the Company plans for development of transport infrastructure projects, such as Logistics Parks, Warehouses, truck terminals, FTWZs etc in a phased manner. Many of these projects are presently at various levels of planning as well as of getting requisite statutory approvals.At present, Company is letting out its property to various schools and enjoying the lease rentals.The management hopes that in near future the company will start its construction of apartments in large scale.

