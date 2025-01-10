Cravatex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.58
2.58
2.58
2.58
Preference Capital
0
0
4.02
3.99
Reserves
14.87
11.68
39.59
35.98
Net Worth
17.45
14.26
46.19
42.55
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.38
0.46
Total Liabilities
17.45
14.26
46.57
43.01
Fixed Assets
8.42
7.39
7.73
8.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.51
5.04
43.13
40.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.39
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.21
-1.99
-5.22
-6.32
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
0
1.58
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.12
0.01
0.15
Debtor Days
1.49
23.72
Other Current Assets
1.73
3.45
2.06
1.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.15
-0.11
-0.11
-0.09
Creditor Days
16.43
14.23
Other Current Liabilities
-4.81
-5.45
-7.18
-7.7
Cash
3.24
3.43
0.93
0.57
Total Assets
17.46
14.26
46.57
43.01
