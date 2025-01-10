iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cravatex Ltd Balance Sheet

421.4
(-3.12%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cravatex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.58

2.58

2.58

2.58

Preference Capital

0

0

4.02

3.99

Reserves

14.87

11.68

39.59

35.98

Net Worth

17.45

14.26

46.19

42.55

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.38

0.46

Total Liabilities

17.45

14.26

46.57

43.01

Fixed Assets

8.42

7.39

7.73

8.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.51

5.04

43.13

40.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.5

0.39

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.21

-1.99

-5.22

-6.32

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

0

1.58

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.12

0.01

0.15

Debtor Days

1.49

23.72

Other Current Assets

1.73

3.45

2.06

1.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.15

-0.11

-0.11

-0.09

Creditor Days

16.43

14.23

Other Current Liabilities

-4.81

-5.45

-7.18

-7.7

Cash

3.24

3.43

0.93

0.57

Total Assets

17.46

14.26

46.57

43.01

Cravatex : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cravatex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.