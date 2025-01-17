iifl-logo-icon 1
Cravatex Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.69

118.85

33.71

4.45

Op profit growth

-210.61

-279.5

13.38

-194.47

EBIT growth

-624.14

-138.37

43.89

-202.62

Net profit growth

258.03

-30.7

-11.02

74.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.31

1.42

-1.74

-2.05

EBIT margin

-2.9

0.37

-2.15

-2

Net profit margin

-5.75

-1.09

-3.46

-5.21

RoCE

-6.48

1.5

-5.49

-3.89

RoNW

-12.86

-3.13

-6.49

-12

RoA

-3.21

-1.09

-2.21

-2.53

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-118.45

-18.24

0

0

Dividend per share

3

3

1

0

Cash EPS

-185.94

-84.97

-69.93

-66.8

Book value per share

215.85

244.41

282.76

84.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.44

-17.76

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.55

-3.81

-5.47

-5.4

P/B

-2.64

-81.28

10.61

4.26

EV/EBIDTA

54.36

10.51

-68.76

-88.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-2.09

0

Tax payout

2.88

7.66

2.01

-8.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

107.21

63.91

84.26

92.45

Inventory days

57.16

27.63

39.95

67.17

Creditor days

-21.81

-24.47

-47.07

-43.41

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.07

-0.27

1.73

0.54

Net debt / equity

0.61

1.39

0.47

3.56

Net debt / op. profit

-2.8

7.94

-5.56

-14.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-68.48

-71.28

-70.1

-68.08

Employee costs

-12.06

-7.87

-10.55

-10.23

Other costs

-21.76

-19.4

-21.08

-23.73

