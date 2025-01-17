Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.69
118.85
33.71
4.45
Op profit growth
-210.61
-279.5
13.38
-194.47
EBIT growth
-624.14
-138.37
43.89
-202.62
Net profit growth
258.03
-30.7
-11.02
74.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.31
1.42
-1.74
-2.05
EBIT margin
-2.9
0.37
-2.15
-2
Net profit margin
-5.75
-1.09
-3.46
-5.21
RoCE
-6.48
1.5
-5.49
-3.89
RoNW
-12.86
-3.13
-6.49
-12
RoA
-3.21
-1.09
-2.21
-2.53
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-118.45
-18.24
0
0
Dividend per share
3
3
1
0
Cash EPS
-185.94
-84.97
-69.93
-66.8
Book value per share
215.85
244.41
282.76
84.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.44
-17.76
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.55
-3.81
-5.47
-5.4
P/B
-2.64
-81.28
10.61
4.26
EV/EBIDTA
54.36
10.51
-68.76
-88.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-2.09
0
Tax payout
2.88
7.66
2.01
-8.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
107.21
63.91
84.26
92.45
Inventory days
57.16
27.63
39.95
67.17
Creditor days
-21.81
-24.47
-47.07
-43.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.07
-0.27
1.73
0.54
Net debt / equity
0.61
1.39
0.47
3.56
Net debt / op. profit
-2.8
7.94
-5.56
-14.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-68.48
-71.28
-70.1
-68.08
Employee costs
-12.06
-7.87
-10.55
-10.23
Other costs
-21.76
-19.4
-21.08
-23.73
No Record Found
