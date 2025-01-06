Cravatex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.1
6.18
2.55
0.31
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.73
-0.84
-0.94
Tax paid
-0.71
-0.42
-0.23
0.1
Working capital
-1.05
1.37
-4.71
3.16
Other operating items
Operating
2.64
6.4
-3.23
2.63
Capital expenditure
-0.24
-1.72
-6.39
-0.04
Free cash flow
2.4
4.68
-9.62
2.58
Equity raised
71.22
60.8
53.88
59.13
Investing
2.78
5.25
1.97
0
Financing
0
-0.1
-4.05
4.33
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.25
Net in cash
76.4
70.63
42.18
66.3
