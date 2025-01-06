iifl-logo-icon 1
Cravatex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

441
(1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Cravatex FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.1

6.18

2.55

0.31

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.73

-0.84

-0.94

Tax paid

-0.71

-0.42

-0.23

0.1

Working capital

-1.05

1.37

-4.71

3.16

Other operating items

Operating

2.64

6.4

-3.23

2.63

Capital expenditure

-0.24

-1.72

-6.39

-0.04

Free cash flow

2.4

4.68

-9.62

2.58

Equity raised

71.22

60.8

53.88

59.13

Investing

2.78

5.25

1.97

0

Financing

0

-0.1

-4.05

4.33

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.25

Net in cash

76.4

70.63

42.18

66.3

