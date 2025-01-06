Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.44
2.3
2.42
0.74
yoy growth (%)
5.88
-4.67
226.76
-99.52
Raw materials
-2.33
-2.19
-2.31
-1.05
As % of sales
95.7
95.22
95.47
141.96
Employee costs
-1.22
-0.94
-1.14
-1.09
As % of sales
50.07
40.94
47.42
147.98
Other costs
-1.12
-1.61
-1.87
-1.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46
69.92
77.39
178.76
Operating profit
-2.24
-2.44
-2.91
-2.73
OPM
-91.79
-106.09
-120.29
-368.72
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.73
-0.84
-0.94
Interest expense
-0.72
-0.65
-0.8
-1.03
Other income
8.76
10.02
7.11
5.03
Profit before tax
5.1
6.18
2.55
0.31
Taxes
-0.71
-0.42
-0.23
0.1
Tax rate
-13.97
-6.78
-9.06
31.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.38
5.76
2.32
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.38
5.76
2.32
0.42
yoy growth (%)
-23.89
148.38
450.37
-113.38
NPM
179.59
249.88
95.9
56.93
