Cravatex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

433.4
(-0.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.44

2.3

2.42

0.74

yoy growth (%)

5.88

-4.67

226.76

-99.52

Raw materials

-2.33

-2.19

-2.31

-1.05

As % of sales

95.7

95.22

95.47

141.96

Employee costs

-1.22

-0.94

-1.14

-1.09

As % of sales

50.07

40.94

47.42

147.98

Other costs

-1.12

-1.61

-1.87

-1.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46

69.92

77.39

178.76

Operating profit

-2.24

-2.44

-2.91

-2.73

OPM

-91.79

-106.09

-120.29

-368.72

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.73

-0.84

-0.94

Interest expense

-0.72

-0.65

-0.8

-1.03

Other income

8.76

10.02

7.11

5.03

Profit before tax

5.1

6.18

2.55

0.31

Taxes

-0.71

-0.42

-0.23

0.1

Tax rate

-13.97

-6.78

-9.06

31.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.38

5.76

2.32

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.38

5.76

2.32

0.42

yoy growth (%)

-23.89

148.38

450.37

-113.38

NPM

179.59

249.88

95.9

56.93

