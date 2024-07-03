iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cravatex Ltd Share Price

448
(2.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:48:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open435.5
  • Day's High448
  • 52 Wk High686.5
  • Prev. Close436.15
  • Day's Low433.1
  • 52 Wk Low 351
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E28.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value73.9
  • EPS15.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)115.58
  • Div. Yield0.69
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cravatex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

435.5

Prev. Close

436.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

448

Day's Low

433.1

52 Week's High

686.5

52 Week's Low

351

Book Value

73.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

115.58

P/E

28.01

EPS

15.57

Divi. Yield

0.69

Cravatex Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

Cravatex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Cravatex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.64%

Foreign: 0.63%

Indian: 74.36%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cravatex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.58

2.58

2.58

2.58

Preference Capital

0

0

4.02

3.99

Reserves

14.87

11.68

39.59

35.98

Net Worth

17.45

14.26

46.19

42.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2.44

2.3

2.42

0.74

yoy growth (%)

5.88

-4.67

226.76

-99.52

Raw materials

-2.33

-2.19

-2.31

-1.05

As % of sales

95.7

95.22

95.47

141.96

Employee costs

-1.22

-0.94

-1.14

-1.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.1

6.18

2.55

0.31

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.73

-0.84

-0.94

Tax paid

-0.71

-0.42

-0.23

0.1

Working capital

-1.05

1.37

-4.71

3.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.88

-4.67

226.76

-99.52

Op profit growth

-8.38

-15.92

6.61

35.54

EBIT growth

-14.87

103.95

147

-181.88

Net profit growth

-23.89

148.38

450.37

-113.38

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

202.63

503.66

594.33

531.88

864.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

202.63

503.66

594.33

531.88

864.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.1

118.18

9.93

14.31

5.26

View Annually Results

Cravatex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cravatex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Batra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhanshu Namdeo

Independent Director

Pheroza Jimmy Bilimoria

Executive Director & CFO

Divakar Ganapati Kamath

Non Executive Director

Rohan Batra

Independent Director

Satyan S Israni

Independent Director

NAKUL VINAY TOSHNIWAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cravatex Ltd

Summary

Cravatex Limited, incorporated in 1951 by Ram Kumar Batra and is part of The Batra Group. Cravatex Limited is the Holding Company of two subsidiaries viz. BB (UK) London (BBUK) and Cravatex Brands Ltd Mumbai (CBL). The Companys core area of operations has been sports goods and fitness equipment. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The Company imports and distributes products of various brands, such as Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum. The company also distributes sports shoes and apparels, tennis balls, tennis rackets, and massage chairs and accessories. In addition, it manufactures and sells sports and casual wear.It is one of the largest chains of dyers and dry cleaners of its time. Along with these ventures, the company has also diversified into textile processing and printing. In keeping with the developments in the worlds of fitness and health the company expanded into the manufacture of sports and casual wear, culminating recently, in the distribution of fitness equipment for home and commercial use.The Company represents several reputed international brands of fitness equipment in India and is the only ISO certified & public listed company in this field. The company, therefore, has now integrated beauty therapy into its already versatile list of services. The company offers a range of advanced international beauty therapies within sp
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cravatex Ltd share price today?

The Cravatex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹448 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cravatex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cravatex Ltd is ₹115.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cravatex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cravatex Ltd is 28.01 and 5.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cravatex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cravatex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cravatex Ltd is ₹351 and ₹686.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cravatex Ltd?

Cravatex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at 1.23%, 1 Year at -11.38%, 6 Month at 5.58%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at 4.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cravatex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cravatex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Cravatex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.