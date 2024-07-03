SectorTrading
Open₹435.5
Prev. Close₹436.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹448
Day's Low₹433.1
52 Week's High₹686.5
52 Week's Low₹351
Book Value₹73.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)115.58
P/E28.01
EPS15.57
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.58
2.58
2.58
2.58
Preference Capital
0
0
4.02
3.99
Reserves
14.87
11.68
39.59
35.98
Net Worth
17.45
14.26
46.19
42.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2.44
2.3
2.42
0.74
yoy growth (%)
5.88
-4.67
226.76
-99.52
Raw materials
-2.33
-2.19
-2.31
-1.05
As % of sales
95.7
95.22
95.47
141.96
Employee costs
-1.22
-0.94
-1.14
-1.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.1
6.18
2.55
0.31
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.73
-0.84
-0.94
Tax paid
-0.71
-0.42
-0.23
0.1
Working capital
-1.05
1.37
-4.71
3.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.88
-4.67
226.76
-99.52
Op profit growth
-8.38
-15.92
6.61
35.54
EBIT growth
-14.87
103.95
147
-181.88
Net profit growth
-23.89
148.38
450.37
-113.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
202.63
503.66
594.33
531.88
864.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
202.63
503.66
594.33
531.88
864.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.1
118.18
9.93
14.31
5.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Batra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhanshu Namdeo
Independent Director
Pheroza Jimmy Bilimoria
Executive Director & CFO
Divakar Ganapati Kamath
Non Executive Director
Rohan Batra
Independent Director
Satyan S Israni
Independent Director
NAKUL VINAY TOSHNIWAL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cravatex Ltd
Summary
Cravatex Limited, incorporated in 1951 by Ram Kumar Batra and is part of The Batra Group. Cravatex Limited is the Holding Company of two subsidiaries viz. BB (UK) London (BBUK) and Cravatex Brands Ltd Mumbai (CBL). The Companys core area of operations has been sports goods and fitness equipment. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The Company imports and distributes products of various brands, such as Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum. The company also distributes sports shoes and apparels, tennis balls, tennis rackets, and massage chairs and accessories. In addition, it manufactures and sells sports and casual wear.It is one of the largest chains of dyers and dry cleaners of its time. Along with these ventures, the company has also diversified into textile processing and printing. In keeping with the developments in the worlds of fitness and health the company expanded into the manufacture of sports and casual wear, culminating recently, in the distribution of fitness equipment for home and commercial use.The Company represents several reputed international brands of fitness equipment in India and is the only ISO certified & public listed company in this field. The company, therefore, has now integrated beauty therapy into its already versatile list of services. The company offers a range of advanced international beauty therapies within sp
Read More
The Cravatex Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹448 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cravatex Ltd is ₹115.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cravatex Ltd is 28.01 and 5.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cravatex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cravatex Ltd is ₹351 and ₹686.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cravatex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.74%, 3 Years at 1.23%, 1 Year at -11.38%, 6 Month at 5.58%, 3 Month at -10.62% and 1 Month at 4.19%.
