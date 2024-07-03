Summary

Cravatex Limited, incorporated in 1951 by Ram Kumar Batra and is part of The Batra Group. Cravatex Limited is the Holding Company of two subsidiaries viz. BB (UK) London (BBUK) and Cravatex Brands Ltd Mumbai (CBL). The Companys core area of operations has been sports goods and fitness equipment. It offers the Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum branded fitness equipment; and the Fila, Nassau, and Dunlop branded sports shoes and apparels. The Company imports and distributes products of various brands, such as Johnson, Horizon, Vision, Body Solid, and Magnum. The company also distributes sports shoes and apparels, tennis balls, tennis rackets, and massage chairs and accessories. In addition, it manufactures and sells sports and casual wear.It is one of the largest chains of dyers and dry cleaners of its time. Along with these ventures, the company has also diversified into textile processing and printing. In keeping with the developments in the worlds of fitness and health the company expanded into the manufacture of sports and casual wear, culminating recently, in the distribution of fitness equipment for home and commercial use.The Company represents several reputed international brands of fitness equipment in India and is the only ISO certified & public listed company in this field. The company, therefore, has now integrated beauty therapy into its already versatile list of services. The company offers a range of advanced international beauty therapies within sp

