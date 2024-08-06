|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|24 May 2024
|The 72 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on Tuesday, 6 August, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Video Means (OAVM). Summary of proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of Cravatex Limited held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at 3.30 p.m. IST is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024) Voting Results alongwith Scrutinizers Report for 72nd Annual General Meeting of Cravatex Limited held on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 at 3.30 p.m. IST is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
