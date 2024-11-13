Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

CRAVATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

CRAVATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30/06/ 2024 are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 15 May 2024

CRAVATEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) and recommendation of dividend on equity shares of the Company if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Intimation for Final Dividend 2023-24 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024