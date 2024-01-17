|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|24 May 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company to be closed from Wednesday, 31 July, 2024 to Tuesday, 6 August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and entitlement to final dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2023-24, if approved by the members in AGM
