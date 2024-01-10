Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 04, 2024. Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on February 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2024) Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication about upcoming EGM Notice held on 02/02/2024 in Active Times English Newspaper (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/01/2024) Creative Newtech Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 02, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2024) Creative Newtech Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 02, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)