Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.9
-6.07
-5.31
-4.61
Net Worth
-1.9
-1.07
-0.31
0.39
Minority Interest
Debt
8.31
7.05
6.5
5.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.01
Total Liabilities
6.41
5.98
6.19
6.28
Fixed Assets
5.68
5.42
5.63
5.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.85
0.56
0.29
0
Networking Capital
-0.13
-0.01
0.27
0.52
Inventories
0
0.02
0.43
0.57
Inventory Days
60.35
Sundry Debtors
0.13
0.02
0.02
0.1
Debtor Days
10.58
Other Current Assets
0.4
0.56
0.51
0.5
Sundry Creditors
-0.22
-0.16
-0.25
-0.21
Creditor Days
22.23
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-0.45
-0.44
-0.44
Cash
0.02
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
6.42
5.97
6.2
6.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.