Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

15.38
(4.98%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.9

-6.07

-5.31

-4.61

Net Worth

-1.9

-1.07

-0.31

0.39

Minority Interest

Debt

8.31

7.05

6.5

5.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.01

Total Liabilities

6.41

5.98

6.19

6.28

Fixed Assets

5.68

5.42

5.63

5.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.85

0.56

0.29

0

Networking Capital

-0.13

-0.01

0.27

0.52

Inventories

0

0.02

0.43

0.57

Inventory Days

60.35

Sundry Debtors

0.13

0.02

0.02

0.1

Debtor Days

10.58

Other Current Assets

0.4

0.56

0.51

0.5

Sundry Creditors

-0.22

-0.16

-0.25

-0.21

Creditor Days

22.23

Other Current Liabilities

-0.44

-0.45

-0.44

-0.44

Cash

0.02

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

6.42

5.97

6.2

6.28

