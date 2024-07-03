Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorShip Building
Open₹15.38
Prev. Close₹14.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹15.38
Day's Low₹15.38
52 Week's High₹15.38
52 Week's Low₹9.01
Book Value₹-4.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
5
5
5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.9
-6.07
-5.31
-4.61
Net Worth
-1.9
-1.07
-0.31
0.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.44
0.78
0
1.14
yoy growth (%)
337.71
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-2.9
0.32
0
0
As % of sales
84.39
40.74
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.41
-0.03
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.32
-0.21
-0.17
0
Depreciation
-0.16
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.03
2.92
-0.5
-1.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
337.71
0
-100
0
Op profit growth
427.8
-14.7
-622.5
-106.82
EBIT growth
347.41
-14.7
-622.5
-109.41
Net profit growth
521.01
18.82
-4,367.22
-101.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd
KMEW
2,221.85
|88.1
|2,399.82
|23.14
|0
|117.44
|146.5
VMS Industries Ltd
41.21
|18.07
|100.85
|0.72
|0
|97.47
|37.49
Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd
128.95
|53.07
|79.56
|0.49
|0
|0
|236.42
Inducto Steel Ltd
77.47
|0
|31.14
|-2.27
|0
|46.15
|99.57
Garware Marine Industries Ltd
29.65
|80.14
|17.1
|0.07
|0
|0.29
|28.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jayashree Patil
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashok Bhalchandra Patil
Independent Director
Pradeep Kadekar
Independent Director
Aarati Sachin Khare
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Piyush Kale.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Datiware Maritime Infra Limited, was incorporated as Ruia Aquaculture Farms Limited July 24, 1992. The Company changed its name from Ruia Aquaculture Farms Limited to Datiware Maritime Infra Limited vide Name Change Certi?cate from RoC, dated 20th March 2018. The Company operates in the business of aquaculture and shipyards.In 2017-18, Ruia and Family, Promoters of the Company, sold their entire equity stake in the Company to M/s. Air Control India Pvt Ltd, M/s. Dew Point Air and Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ashok Patil and Mr. Nachiket Patil (New Promoters) by way of a share purchase agreement dated September 04, 2017 in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Subsequent to these acquisitions including acquisitions through open offer, New Promoters now holds 39,73,500 equity shares representing 79.47% of the equity capital of the Company.Companys main object clause included aquaculture. However Company passed resolution on 12th February 2018 to add the business of boats, motor boats, marine vessels yachts and ships etc.The Company revamped 12 Numbers of ponds, deepen water channel, purchased a 250kva electricity connection, built pond gates, done new cabling and electric panels, labour rooms and purchased capital equipment like aerators, and pumps during the year 2020-21.
The Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is ₹7.69 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is 0 and -3.58 as of 17 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is ₹9.01 and ₹15.38 as of 17 Dec ‘24
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.14%, 3 Years at -5.20%, 1 Year at 62.24%, 6 Month at 54.57%, 3 Month at 47.32% and 1 Month at 33.67%.
