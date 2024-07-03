iifl-logo-icon 1
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Share Price

15.38
(4.98%)
Dec 17, 2024

  • Open15.38
  • Day's High15.38
  • 52 Wk High15.38
  • Prev. Close14.65
  • Day's Low15.38
  • 52 Wk Low 9.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-4.29
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ship Building

Open

15.38

Prev. Close

14.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

15.38

Day's Low

15.38

52 Week's High

15.38

52 Week's Low

9.01

Book Value

-4.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 4.78%

Institutions: 4.78%

Non-Institutions: 20.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

5

5

5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.9

-6.07

-5.31

-4.61

Net Worth

-1.9

-1.07

-0.31

0.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.44

0.78

0

1.14

yoy growth (%)

337.71

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-2.9

0.32

0

0

As % of sales

84.39

40.74

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.41

-0.03

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.32

-0.21

-0.17

0

Depreciation

-0.16

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.03

2.92

-0.5

-1.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

337.71

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

427.8

-14.7

-622.5

-106.82

EBIT growth

347.41

-14.7

-622.5

-109.41

Net profit growth

521.01

18.82

-4,367.22

-101.2

No Record Found

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works Ltd

KMEW

2,221.85

88.12,399.8223.140117.44146.5

VMS Industries Ltd

41.21

18.07100.850.72097.4737.49

Hariyana Ship Breakers Ltd

128.95

53.0779.560.4900236.42

Inducto Steel Ltd

77.47

031.14-2.27046.1599.57

Garware Marine Industries Ltd

29.65

80.1417.10.0700.2928.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jayashree Patil

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashok Bhalchandra Patil

Independent Director

Pradeep Kadekar

Independent Director

Aarati Sachin Khare

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Piyush Kale.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd

Summary

Datiware Maritime Infra Limited, was incorporated as Ruia Aquaculture Farms Limited July 24, 1992. The Company changed its name from Ruia Aquaculture Farms Limited to Datiware Maritime Infra Limited vide Name Change Certi?cate from RoC, dated 20th March 2018. The Company operates in the business of aquaculture and shipyards.In 2017-18, Ruia and Family, Promoters of the Company, sold their entire equity stake in the Company to M/s. Air Control India Pvt Ltd, M/s. Dew Point Air and Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ashok Patil and Mr. Nachiket Patil (New Promoters) by way of a share purchase agreement dated September 04, 2017 in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Subsequent to these acquisitions including acquisitions through open offer, New Promoters now holds 39,73,500 equity shares representing 79.47% of the equity capital of the Company.Companys main object clause included aquaculture. However Company passed resolution on 12th February 2018 to add the business of boats, motor boats, marine vessels yachts and ships etc.The Company revamped 12 Numbers of ponds, deepen water channel, purchased a 250kva electricity connection, built pond gates, done new cabling and electric panels, labour rooms and purchased capital equipment like aerators, and pumps during the year 2020-21.
Company FAQs

What is the Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd share price today?

The Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is ₹7.69 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is 0 and -3.58 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is ₹9.01 and ₹15.38 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd?

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.14%, 3 Years at -5.20%, 1 Year at 62.24%, 6 Month at 54.57%, 3 Month at 47.32% and 1 Month at 33.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 4.78 %
Public - 20.22 %

