Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Summary

Datiware Maritime Infra Limited, was incorporated as Ruia Aquaculture Farms Limited July 24, 1992. The Company changed its name from Ruia Aquaculture Farms Limited to Datiware Maritime Infra Limited vide Name Change Certi?cate from RoC, dated 20th March 2018. The Company operates in the business of aquaculture and shipyards.In 2017-18, Ruia and Family, Promoters of the Company, sold their entire equity stake in the Company to M/s. Air Control India Pvt Ltd, M/s. Dew Point Air and Systems Engineering Pvt Ltd, Mr. Ashok Patil and Mr. Nachiket Patil (New Promoters) by way of a share purchase agreement dated September 04, 2017 in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011, Subsequent to these acquisitions including acquisitions through open offer, New Promoters now holds 39,73,500 equity shares representing 79.47% of the equity capital of the Company.Companys main object clause included aquaculture. However Company passed resolution on 12th February 2018 to add the business of boats, motor boats, marine vessels yachts and ships etc.The Company revamped 12 Numbers of ponds, deepen water channel, purchased a 250kva electricity connection, built pond gates, done new cabling and electric panels, labour rooms and purchased capital equipment like aerators, and pumps during the year 2020-21.