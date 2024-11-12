iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 We are submitting herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended on September 30, 2024 approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on today. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-25 2. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the financial year 2024-25 3. Reappointment of Mrs. Jayashree Patil (DIN: 02419826) as a Managing Director of the company 4. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 We wish to inform the exchanges that Board at its Meeting held today have considered and approved the matters. 1. Approved un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved the Report of Board of Directors of the company on financial statements for the year ended on March 31, 2024 3. Re-appointed M/s. Shailesh Shringi & Company as Internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 4. Re-appointed M/s. Shrenik Nagaonkar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25 5. Re-appointed Mrs. Jayashree Ashok Patil (DIN 02419826) as Managing Director of the Company, whose office will be liable to determination by retirement by rotation, for a period of three years from September 15, 2024 to September 14, 2027 Detailed disclosures are attached (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 May 202430 Apr 2024
Quarterly Results & Audited Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) We are submitting herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter end year ended on March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31 2023 Board at its meeting held today approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. Result is enclosed for your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
This is to inform you that we have appointed Mrs. Aarati Sachin Khare as an Independent Director of the company. A detailed announcement is attached for your record.

