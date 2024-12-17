iifl-logo-icon 1
15.38
(4.98%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

3.44

0.78

0

1.14

yoy growth (%)

337.71

0

-100

0

Raw materials

-2.9

0.32

0

0

As % of sales

84.39

40.74

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.41

-0.03

-0.06

As % of sales

12.44

53.17

0

5.44

Other costs

-0.88

-0.83

-0.13

-1.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.57

106.15

0

91.68

Operating profit

-0.77

-0.14

-0.17

0.03

OPM

-22.4

-18.58

0

2.86

Depreciation

-0.16

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.66

-0.06

0

-0.02

Other income

0.28

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-1.32

-0.21

-0.17

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.35

0

0

-25.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.32

-0.21

-0.17

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.32

-0.21

-0.17

0

yoy growth (%)

521.01

18.82

-4,367.22

-101.2

NPM

-38.45

-27.1

0

0.36

