|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.44
0.78
0
1.14
yoy growth (%)
337.71
0
-100
0
Raw materials
-2.9
0.32
0
0
As % of sales
84.39
40.74
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.41
-0.03
-0.06
As % of sales
12.44
53.17
0
5.44
Other costs
-0.88
-0.83
-0.13
-1.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.57
106.15
0
91.68
Operating profit
-0.77
-0.14
-0.17
0.03
OPM
-22.4
-18.58
0
2.86
Depreciation
-0.16
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.66
-0.06
0
-0.02
Other income
0.28
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-1.32
-0.21
-0.17
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.35
0
0
-25.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.32
-0.21
-0.17
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.32
-0.21
-0.17
0
yoy growth (%)
521.01
18.82
-4,367.22
-101.2
NPM
-38.45
-27.1
0
0.36
