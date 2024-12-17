Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.32
-0.21
-0.17
0
Depreciation
-0.16
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.03
2.92
-0.5
-1.17
Other operating items
Operating
-2.52
2.7
-0.67
-1.16
Capital expenditure
0.62
1.52
0.05
0
Free cash flow
-1.9
4.22
-0.62
-1.16
Equity raised
-6.65
-6.3
-5.94
-5.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
10.67
5.35
0.56
1.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.11
3.27
-6.01
-5.17
