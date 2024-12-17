iifl-logo-icon 1
Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.38
(4.98%)
Dec 17, 2024

Datiware Maritime Infra Ltd

Datiware Mari. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.32

-0.21

-0.17

0

Depreciation

-0.16

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.03

2.92

-0.5

-1.17

Other operating items

Operating

-2.52

2.7

-0.67

-1.16

Capital expenditure

0.62

1.52

0.05

0

Free cash flow

-1.9

4.22

-0.62

-1.16

Equity raised

-6.65

-6.3

-5.94

-5.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

10.67

5.35

0.56

1.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2.11

3.27

-6.01

-5.17

