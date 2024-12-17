To the Members of

DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA LTD

Opinion

a) We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA LTD (the Company) which comprise the standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss , the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "financial statements").

b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid the financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended ("Indian Accounting Standards") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and Loss and other comprehensive income and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

a) The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

b) In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

a) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

b) In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether these Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f) Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i)planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

C. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

D. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

E. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report)

Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

3.

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss including the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

4. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule

11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief,

i) No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any

guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. T

ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

e) Requirement of mandatory audit trail in company accounting software : Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has enabled and operated throughout the financial year for relevant transactions recorded in the software..

f) The Company has neither declared nor paid dividend during the year.

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & equipment. Aggregate original cost, depreciation to date as per the register agrees with General Ledger Balances in respect of each class of assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. Aggregate original cost, depreciation to date as per the register agrees with General Ledger Balance.

(b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with their physical verification program, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. The discrepancies noticed during such verification were not material. We have not physically verified any items from PPE register.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the record, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(i) (d) of the Order regarding Revaluation of PPE and intangible assets is not applicable.

(e) According to the information, explanations given and represented to us by the management of company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The Management has at reasonable intervals conducted physical verification of inventory. In our

opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of stock followed by the Management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the

size of the Company and the nature of its business. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were properly dealt in the books of accounts.

(b) During any point of time of the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions, hence the provisions of clause 3 (ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

3) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, The Company has not advanced any loan or made any investments as referred in Section 185 & Section 186 respectively of the Companies Act 2013, thus the provisions of clause 3 (iv) (a) & (b) of the order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

5) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Thus the provisions of clause 3 (v) (a) & (b) of the order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

7) (a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed dues, including, Income tax, GST, Profession Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities; Further There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income tax, GST, Profession Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as follows:

Amt. Rs. Custom Duty 28.87 Excise Duty 11.57 40.44

(b) There are no dues of income tax, GST, profession tax and any other statutory dues which have not deposited on account of disputes.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Thus the provisions of clause 3 (viii) (a) to (c) of the order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

9) Based on representation given by the management of the company and according to the information and explanations given to us-

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not obtained any new term loans during the year. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the Company has not used funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies.

10) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting upon the true and fair view of the financial statements, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us:

(a) No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government has been filed during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has established vigil mechanism in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Ac,2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. As informed to us, during the current year no whistle blower complaints were received through such vigil mechanism. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

12) In our opinion and According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company transaction with the related party are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. The details of such related party transaction are disclosed in the standalone financial statements.

14) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has appointed internal auditor in compliance with section 138 of the Act and applicable rules.

b) Report submitted by the internal auditor during the year have been considered during the course of our audit.

15) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us

(a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

The reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

17) The Company has incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

CASH LOSS :

FY 2023-2024 FY 2022-2023 Profit /(Loss) after tax -112.04 -103.04 Add : Depreciation 20.59 20.65 Cash Loss Amt Rs. -91.45 -82.39

18) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. The reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

19) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statement, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) (a) & (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company, accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the order is not applicable.

21) The provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of Sub Section 3 of

section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DATIWARE MARITIME INFRA LTD. as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the accuracy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).