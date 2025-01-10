Deccan Health Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.72
17.04
15.71
15.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.32
64.61
61.23
60.91
Net Worth
97.04
81.65
76.94
76.62
Minority Interest
Debt
1.41
1.55
1.25
1.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.99
2.07
2.1
2.13
Total Liabilities
100.44
85.27
80.29
79.78
Fixed Assets
15.69
16.85
18.53
19.94
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.08
0
0
Networking Capital
82.38
66.97
59.09
56.63
Inventories
45.7
46.75
46.5
44.98
Inventory Days
486.07
Sundry Debtors
9.89
11.99
12.82
12.47
Debtor Days
134.75
Other Current Assets
33.82
19.51
10.1
11.66
Sundry Creditors
-4.25
-8.43
-5.74
-5.66
Creditor Days
61.16
Other Current Liabilities
-2.78
-2.85
-4.59
-6.82
Cash
2.22
1.36
2.66
3.21
Total Assets
100.43
85.27
80.29
79.79
