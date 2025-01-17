Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,029.65
|129.93
|1,02,059.28
|231.3
|0.14
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
6,826.65
|86.9
|97,586.65
|369.6
|0.24
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
644.6
|264.18
|50,061.27
|39.63
|0.15
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
819.55
|74.86
|32,875.2
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,020.2
|72.41
|27,538.26
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
