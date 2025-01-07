iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Health Care Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30.1
(0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:14:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.77

42.24

44.16

35.75

yoy growth (%)

-20.04

-4.34

23.5

53.44

Raw materials

-18.43

-16.74

-15.14

-11.98

As % of sales

54.56

39.64

34.28

33.52

Employee costs

-2.91

-4.33

-4.09

-4.4

As % of sales

8.63

10.25

9.26

12.33

Other costs

-10.39

-9.48

-8.21

-7.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.76

22.45

18.59

20.62

Operating profit

2.03

11.67

16.72

11.98

OPM

6.03

27.63

37.86

33.51

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.41

-1.28

-1.28

Interest expense

-0.1

-0.18

-1.03

-1.49

Other income

0.05

0.05

0.16

4.13

Profit before tax

0.51

10.13

14.56

13.34

Taxes

-0.12

-0.04

-0.08

0.01

Tax rate

-24.88

-0.43

-0.59

0.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.38

10.08

14.48

13.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.38

10.08

14.48

13.35

yoy growth (%)

-96.13

-30.33

8.38

40.34

NPM

1.15

23.87

32.78

37.36

