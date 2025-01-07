Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.77
42.24
44.16
35.75
yoy growth (%)
-20.04
-4.34
23.5
53.44
Raw materials
-18.43
-16.74
-15.14
-11.98
As % of sales
54.56
39.64
34.28
33.52
Employee costs
-2.91
-4.33
-4.09
-4.4
As % of sales
8.63
10.25
9.26
12.33
Other costs
-10.39
-9.48
-8.21
-7.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.76
22.45
18.59
20.62
Operating profit
2.03
11.67
16.72
11.98
OPM
6.03
27.63
37.86
33.51
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.41
-1.28
-1.28
Interest expense
-0.1
-0.18
-1.03
-1.49
Other income
0.05
0.05
0.16
4.13
Profit before tax
0.51
10.13
14.56
13.34
Taxes
-0.12
-0.04
-0.08
0.01
Tax rate
-24.88
-0.43
-0.59
0.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.38
10.08
14.48
13.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.38
10.08
14.48
13.35
yoy growth (%)
-96.13
-30.33
8.38
40.34
NPM
1.15
23.87
32.78
37.36
