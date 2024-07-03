iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Health Care Ltd Share Price

29.4
(-2.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:38:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open30.04
  • Day's High30.5
  • 52 Wk High39.1
  • Prev. Close30.03
  • Day's Low29.15
  • 52 Wk Low 20.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.85
  • P/E42.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.55
  • EPS0.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)66.64
  • Div. Yield0
Deccan Health Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

30.04

Prev. Close

30.03

Turnover(Lac.)

1.85

Day's High

30.5

Day's Low

29.15

52 Week's High

39.1

52 Week's Low

20.5

Book Value

44.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

66.64

P/E

42.9

EPS

0.7

Divi. Yield

0

Deccan Health Care Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Deccan Health Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Deccan Health Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:56 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 18.95%

Non-Promoter- 6.10%

Institutions: 6.09%

Non-Institutions: 74.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deccan Health Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.72

17.04

15.71

15.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

75.32

64.61

61.23

60.91

Net Worth

97.04

81.65

76.94

76.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.77

42.24

44.16

35.75

yoy growth (%)

-20.04

-4.34

23.5

53.44

Raw materials

-18.43

-16.74

-15.14

-11.98

As % of sales

54.56

39.64

34.28

33.52

Employee costs

-2.91

-4.33

-4.09

-4.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.51

10.13

14.56

13.34

Depreciation

-1.46

-1.41

-1.28

-1.28

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.04

-0.08

0.01

Working capital

1.41

8.64

16.32

11.71

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.04

-4.34

23.5

53.44

Op profit growth

-82.54

-30.17

39.52

80.24

EBIT growth

-93.92

-33.88

5.12

27.95

Net profit growth

-96.13

-30.33

8.38

40.34

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

59.73

45.02

33.17

33.78

42.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.73

45.02

33.17

33.78

42.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.02

0.22

0.06

0.06

Deccan Health Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Deccan Health Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Minto Gupta

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi Gupta

Independent Director

Ruchi Khattar

Independent Director

Kandlakunta Samhitha

Non Executive Director

Ravi Ram Prasad

Independent Director

Viraj Shaileshkumar Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deccan Health Care Ltd

Summary

Deccan Health Care Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 1996. The certificate of Commencement of Business was granted on July 03, 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Private Limited Company on June 12, 2009. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Deccan Health Care Limited on August 31, 2017.The Company is developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of healthcare products including nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and ayurveda products. With an operating history of more than two decades, the company is primarily known for premium range of nutraceutical, ayurveda and cosmeceutical products. The Company has identified over 50 consumer wellness goals and over 200 diseases, disorders, disabilities which can be prevented by meeting RDA of micronutrients and it has innovated and developed cost effective products that are unique and differentiated to combat such diseases.The Company was initially engaged in trading of Pharmaceuticals till 2005. From 2005 till 2010 the company was engaged in third party manufacturing. From 2010 onwards, the Company set up its own Manufacturing Facility at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The quality of its products is evidenced by the number of quality certifications that the Company has obtained from various local and international accredition agencies. This facility complies with GMP and WHO GMP for its health / diet
Company FAQs

What is the Deccan Health Care Ltd share price today?

The Deccan Health Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deccan Health Care Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Health Care Ltd is ₹66.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deccan Health Care Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Health Care Ltd is 42.9 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deccan Health Care Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Health Care Ltd is ₹20.5 and ₹39.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deccan Health Care Ltd?

Deccan Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.67%, 3 Years at 2.48%, 1 Year at -6.54%, 6 Month at -18.44%, 3 Month at 17.53% and 1 Month at 2.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deccan Health Care Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deccan Health Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.66 %
Institutions - 6.34 %
Public - 78.00 %

