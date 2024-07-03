Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹30.04
Prev. Close₹30.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.85
Day's High₹30.5
Day's Low₹29.15
52 Week's High₹39.1
52 Week's Low₹20.5
Book Value₹44.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)66.64
P/E42.9
EPS0.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.72
17.04
15.71
15.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
75.32
64.61
61.23
60.91
Net Worth
97.04
81.65
76.94
76.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.77
42.24
44.16
35.75
yoy growth (%)
-20.04
-4.34
23.5
53.44
Raw materials
-18.43
-16.74
-15.14
-11.98
As % of sales
54.56
39.64
34.28
33.52
Employee costs
-2.91
-4.33
-4.09
-4.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.51
10.13
14.56
13.34
Depreciation
-1.46
-1.41
-1.28
-1.28
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.04
-0.08
0.01
Working capital
1.41
8.64
16.32
11.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.04
-4.34
23.5
53.44
Op profit growth
-82.54
-30.17
39.52
80.24
EBIT growth
-93.92
-33.88
5.12
27.95
Net profit growth
-96.13
-30.33
8.38
40.34
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
59.73
45.02
33.17
33.78
42.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.73
45.02
33.17
33.78
42.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.02
0.22
0.06
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Minto Gupta
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi Gupta
Independent Director
Ruchi Khattar
Independent Director
Kandlakunta Samhitha
Non Executive Director
Ravi Ram Prasad
Independent Director
Viraj Shaileshkumar Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Deccan Health Care Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 1996. The certificate of Commencement of Business was granted on July 03, 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Private Limited Company on June 12, 2009. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Deccan Health Care Limited on August 31, 2017.The Company is developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of healthcare products including nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and ayurveda products. With an operating history of more than two decades, the company is primarily known for premium range of nutraceutical, ayurveda and cosmeceutical products. The Company has identified over 50 consumer wellness goals and over 200 diseases, disorders, disabilities which can be prevented by meeting RDA of micronutrients and it has innovated and developed cost effective products that are unique and differentiated to combat such diseases.The Company was initially engaged in trading of Pharmaceuticals till 2005. From 2005 till 2010 the company was engaged in third party manufacturing. From 2010 onwards, the Company set up its own Manufacturing Facility at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The quality of its products is evidenced by the number of quality certifications that the Company has obtained from various local and international accredition agencies. This facility complies with GMP and WHO GMP for its health / diet
The Deccan Health Care Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹29.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deccan Health Care Ltd is ₹66.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deccan Health Care Ltd is 42.9 and 0.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deccan Health Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deccan Health Care Ltd is ₹20.5 and ₹39.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deccan Health Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.67%, 3 Years at 2.48%, 1 Year at -6.54%, 6 Month at -18.44%, 3 Month at 17.53% and 1 Month at 2.60%.
