Summary

Deccan Health Care Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 1996. The certificate of Commencement of Business was granted on July 03, 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Private Limited Company on June 12, 2009. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Deccan Health Care Limited on August 31, 2017.The Company is developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of healthcare products including nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and ayurveda products. With an operating history of more than two decades, the company is primarily known for premium range of nutraceutical, ayurveda and cosmeceutical products. The Company has identified over 50 consumer wellness goals and over 200 diseases, disorders, disabilities which can be prevented by meeting RDA of micronutrients and it has innovated and developed cost effective products that are unique and differentiated to combat such diseases.The Company was initially engaged in trading of Pharmaceuticals till 2005. From 2005 till 2010 the company was engaged in third party manufacturing. From 2010 onwards, the Company set up its own Manufacturing Facility at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The quality of its products is evidenced by the number of quality certifications that the Company has obtained from various local and international accredition agencies. This facility complies with GMP and WHO GMP for its health / diet

Read More