|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Notice of 28th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 Outcome of 28th AGM is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
