Deccan Health Care Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
18.82
15.06
15.97
15.34
17.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
18.82
15.06
15.97
15.34
17.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Total Income
18.82
15.06
15.98
15.34
17.2
Total Expenditure
17.72
14.2
15.29
14.12
16.15
PBIDT
1.1
0.86
0.69
1.22
1.04
Interest
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.04
0
PBDT
1.08
0.85
0.66
1.19
1.04
Depreciation
0.37
0.36
0.36
0.4
0.32
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.22
0.16
0.2
0.31
0.2
Deferred Tax
-0.04
-0.03
-0.02
-0.05
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.53
0.36
0.13
0.53
0.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.53
0.36
0.13
0.53
0.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.53
0.36
0.13
0.53
0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
0.18
0.06
0.29
0.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.98
20.38
20.38
20.38
17.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.84
5.71
4.32
7.95
6.05
PBDTM(%)
5.73
5.64
4.13
7.75
6.05
PATM(%)
2.81
2.39
0.81
3.45
3.14
