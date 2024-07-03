iifl-logo-icon 1
Deccan Health Care Ltd Quarterly Results

29.51
(-1.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

18.82

15.06

15.97

15.34

17.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

18.82

15.06

15.97

15.34

17.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

Total Income

18.82

15.06

15.98

15.34

17.2

Total Expenditure

17.72

14.2

15.29

14.12

16.15

PBIDT

1.1

0.86

0.69

1.22

1.04

Interest

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.04

0

PBDT

1.08

0.85

0.66

1.19

1.04

Depreciation

0.37

0.36

0.36

0.4

0.32

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.22

0.16

0.2

0.31

0.2

Deferred Tax

-0.04

-0.03

-0.02

-0.05

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.53

0.36

0.13

0.53

0.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.53

0.36

0.13

0.53

0.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.53

0.36

0.13

0.53

0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.26

0.18

0.06

0.29

0.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.98

20.38

20.38

20.38

17.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.84

5.71

4.32

7.95

6.05

PBDTM(%)

5.73

5.64

4.13

7.75

6.05

PATM(%)

2.81

2.39

0.81

3.45

3.14

