Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants to Krishna Ventures Warrant holder of the Company (Person Other than the Promoter/Promoter Group). 2. To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the chairman. The Board has approved 1. the conversion of 832000 warrants into equal number equity share and 2. resignation of company secretary and compliance officer (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) Revised outcome of the board meeting held on 21st December 2024, due to a typographical error in the year of resiognation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with theLimited Review Report thereon of the Company for the half year ended 30 September 2024. 2. any other business with the permission of the chairman Outcome of the board meeting for consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants to Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta Warrant holder and Promoter of the Company. 2. the request of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company seeking re-classification from the Promoter/Promoter Group Category to Public Category in line of intimation dated 07 Oct 2024. 3. any other business with the permission of the chairman. The Board has approved the conversion of 853334 warrants into equal number equity share and reclassification request of promoter and promoter group category to public category. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereof (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Draft Notice Draft Director Report fixing the date and time of 28th AGM and other business. Board Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 02 September 2024 through Video Conferencing have Inter-alia 1. Approved the Notice and Directors Report with Annexures and other documents being part of Annual Report for the Financial Year ended on 31 March 2024. 2. Decided to hold the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 02.30 PM through video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 3. and other related business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. any other business with the permission of the chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31 July 2024 for Approval of Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. allotment of 604333 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants 2. any other business with the permission of the chairman Deccan Health Care Ltd - 542248 - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Shares Held On 12 July 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 6,04,333 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Premium of Rs. 20/- per equity share) pursuant to exercise of 6,04,333 Convertible Warrants to M/s Focal Ventures Private Limited. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 and Change in Registered Office of the Company within Local Limit. Board of Directors of the Company at this meeting approved the Audited Financial Results and change in the registered office address within the local limits of the city. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Change in Registered office within local limits of the City. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 6 Mar 2024

Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment(s)/Recruitment(s) of Additional Director(s). 2. Draft Notice of Postal Ballot. 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer and e-voting agency for the postal ballot process. 4. Any other matter incidental and ancillary related to aforesaid above matters. 5. To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the chairman. With reference to our Intimation vide letter dated Wednesday, March 06, 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 11, 2024 have Inter-alia approved the agenda attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024