Deccan Health Care Ltd Board Meeting

28.18
(1.92%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Deccan Healthcar CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants to Krishna Ventures Warrant holder of the Company (Person Other than the Promoter/Promoter Group). 2. To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the chairman. The Board has approved 1. the conversion of 832000 warrants into equal number equity share and 2. resignation of company secretary and compliance officer (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) Revised outcome of the board meeting held on 21st December 2024, due to a typographical error in the year of resiognation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with theLimited Review Report thereon of the Company for the half year ended 30 September 2024. 2. any other business with the permission of the chairman Outcome of the board meeting for consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants to Dr. Minto Purshotam Gupta Warrant holder and Promoter of the Company. 2. the request of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company seeking re-classification from the Promoter/Promoter Group Category to Public Category in line of intimation dated 07 Oct 2024. 3. any other business with the permission of the chairman. The Board has approved the conversion of 853334 warrants into equal number equity share and reclassification request of promoter and promoter group category to public category. Intimation pursuant to Regulation 31A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and amendments thereof (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Draft Notice Draft Director Report fixing the date and time of 28th AGM and other business. Board Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, 02 September 2024 through Video Conferencing have Inter-alia 1. Approved the Notice and Directors Report with Annexures and other documents being part of Annual Report for the Financial Year ended on 31 March 2024. 2. Decided to hold the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, 27 September 2024 at 02.30 PM through video conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). 3. and other related business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. any other business with the permission of the chairman Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31 July 2024 for Approval of Financial Result for the Quarter ended June 2024 and other matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. allotment of 604333 Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Convertible Warrants 2. any other business with the permission of the chairman Deccan Health Care Ltd - 542248 - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For Conversion Of Warrants Into Equity Shares Held On 12 July 2024 The Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 6,04,333 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each (Premium of Rs. 20/- per equity share) pursuant to exercise of 6,04,333 Convertible Warrants to M/s Focal Ventures Private Limited. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 and Change in Registered Office of the Company within Local Limit. Board of Directors of the Company at this meeting approved the Audited Financial Results and change in the registered office address within the local limits of the city. Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 Change in Registered office within local limits of the City. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment(s)/Recruitment(s) of Additional Director(s). 2. Draft Notice of Postal Ballot. 3. Appointment of Scrutinizer and e-voting agency for the postal ballot process. 4. Any other matter incidental and ancillary related to aforesaid above matters. 5. To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the chairman. With reference to our Intimation vide letter dated Wednesday, March 06, 2024 we wish to inform you that the Board Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. Monday, March 11, 2024 have Inter-alia approved the agenda attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Deccan Health Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report thereon of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. Approval of Appointment(s)/Recruitment(s) of Additional Director(s). 3. Appointment of Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2023-24. 4. To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the chairman. As per the pdf attached with the announcement Appointment of Additional Directors (Independent and Non-Independent Category) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024)

