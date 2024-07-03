Deccan Health Care Ltd Summary

Deccan Health Care Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh on June 14, 1996. The certificate of Commencement of Business was granted on July 03, 1996. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Private Limited Company on June 12, 2009. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name of the Company was changed to Deccan Health Care Limited on August 31, 2017.The Company is developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad range of healthcare products including nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and ayurveda products. With an operating history of more than two decades, the company is primarily known for premium range of nutraceutical, ayurveda and cosmeceutical products. The Company has identified over 50 consumer wellness goals and over 200 diseases, disorders, disabilities which can be prevented by meeting RDA of micronutrients and it has innovated and developed cost effective products that are unique and differentiated to combat such diseases.The Company was initially engaged in trading of Pharmaceuticals till 2005. From 2005 till 2010 the company was engaged in third party manufacturing. From 2010 onwards, the Company set up its own Manufacturing Facility at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. The quality of its products is evidenced by the number of quality certifications that the Company has obtained from various local and international accredition agencies. This facility complies with GMP and WHO GMP for its health / diet supplements and ayurvedic products. The Company has also obtained FSSAI license for its products. The Company is also an ISO 9001:2008 certified for Quality management System for manufacturing and supply of Nutraceutical & Pharmaceutical Products. The R&D capabilities enabled the Company to support growth strategy by developing new products and process which enhance its range of products and services. Apart from this, the Company mainly develop and market differentiated healthcare products specializing in nutraceutical andcosmeceutical products, which it commercialize through different revenue channels that takes the products solutions to consumers which includes network of distributors, influencers, direct to consumers and e-commerce channel for our domestic sales. In November 2018, the Company came with an IPO of 42,12,000 Equity Shares comprising of a Fresh Issue of 20,12,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of 20,00,000 Equity Shares.In 2019, the Company launched ZnC, an advanced immunity booster, Super Orange chewable delivers a citrus-y-burst of essential nutrients including Zinc and Vitamin C. It also launched Protein +Delicious Protein with Natural Coffee, a unique blend formulated from the union of Protein, Coffee and 75 Micronutrients selected directly from the best harvests.The Company launched Royal Tea Tree Body Wash; omega 3 hair oil Sachets, Ubtan Body wash, Nurovit MC Total, Sonehaldi and Orthomega during the FY 2021-22.