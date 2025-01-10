iifl-logo-icon 1
Decillion Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

59.57
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.87

8.88

7.89

7.83

Net Worth

12.37

12.38

11.39

11.33

Minority Interest

Debt

0.83

0.77

0.72

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.2

13.15

12.11

11.33

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.39

0.93

2.53

2.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.16

0.13

0.08

Networking Capital

-0.01

0.75

0.14

1.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.38

0.63

0

0.27

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.12

0.14

0.17

1.12

Sundry Creditors

-0.5

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.01

Cash

0.06

0.09

0.09

0.02

Total Assets

0.61

1.93

2.89

3.82

