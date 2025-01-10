Decillion Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.87
8.88
7.89
7.83
Net Worth
12.37
12.38
11.39
11.33
Minority Interest
Debt
0.83
0.77
0.72
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.2
13.15
12.11
11.33
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.39
0.93
2.53
2.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.16
0.13
0.08
Networking Capital
-0.01
0.75
0.14
1.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.38
0.63
0
0.27
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.12
0.14
0.17
1.12
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.01
Cash
0.06
0.09
0.09
0.02
Total Assets
0.61
1.93
2.89
3.82
