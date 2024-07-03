Decillion Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
0.33
0.33
0.45
0.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.33
0.33
0.45
0.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
-0.02
0.01
0
Total Income
0.35
0.31
0.45
0.22
Total Expenditure
0.6
0.12
0.55
0.1
PBIDT
-0.24
0.19
-0.09
0.12
Interest
-0.01
0.01
0.03
0.03
PBDT
-0.23
0.17
-0.12
0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.04
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.01
-0.01
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.22
0.16
-0.16
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.22
0.16
-0.15
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.22
0.16
-0.15
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.45
0
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-72.72
57.57
-20
54.54
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-66.66
48.48
-35.55
31.81
