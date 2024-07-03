iifl-logo-icon 1
Decillion Finance Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Sept-2019Mar-2019Sept-2018

Gross Sales

0.33

0.33

0.45

0.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.33

0.33

0.45

0.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

-0.02

0.01

0

Total Income

0.35

0.31

0.45

0.22

Total Expenditure

0.6

0.12

0.55

0.1

PBIDT

-0.24

0.19

-0.09

0.12

Interest

-0.01

0.01

0.03

0.03

PBDT

-0.23

0.17

-0.12

0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.04

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0.01

-0.01

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.22

0.16

-0.16

0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.22

0.16

-0.15

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.22

0.16

-0.15

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.45

0

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-72.72

57.57

-20

54.54

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-66.66

48.48

-35.55

31.81

