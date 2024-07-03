iifl-logo-icon 1
Decillion Finance Ltd Share Price

49.02
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:56:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.02
  • Day's High49.02
  • 52 Wk High46.69
  • Prev. Close46.69
  • Day's Low48.99
  • 52 Wk Low 14.99
  • Turnover (lac)1.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.16
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Decillion Finance Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Decillion Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Decillion Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.97%

Non-Promoter- 59.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 59.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Decillion Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.87

8.88

7.89

7.83

Net Worth

12.37

12.38

11.39

11.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.1

-8.31

0.02

0.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.66

0.67

2.96

1.3

0.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.66

0.67

2.96

1.3

0.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.2

0.21

-0.01

Decillion Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Decillion Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Jitendra Kumar Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vidhu Bhushan Verma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pooja Kalanouria

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ritu Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Priyanka Mohta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SHRUTI PODDAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Decillion Finance Ltd

Summary

Decillion Finance Limited was incorporated on 27 January, 1995 as a Public Limited Company under the name Companion Securities Limited. The Companys name was changed from Companion Securities Limited to Decillion Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in Shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other ?nancial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, etc.Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC vide Registration Certificate dated 24 November, 2003. A fresh certificate was issued due to change in name of the company on 17 September, 2004.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Decillion Finance Ltd share price today?

The Decillion Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Decillion Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Decillion Finance Ltd is ₹17.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Decillion Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Decillion Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Decillion Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Decillion Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Decillion Finance Ltd is ₹14.99 and ₹46.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Decillion Finance Ltd?

Decillion Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.57%, 3 Years at 56.98%, 1 Year at 181.94%, 6 Month at 28.23%, 3 Month at 74.87% and 1 Month at 34.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Decillion Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Decillion Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 59.02 %

