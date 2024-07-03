SectorFinance
Open₹49.02
Prev. Close₹46.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.41
Day's High₹49.02
Day's Low₹48.99
52 Week's High₹46.69
52 Week's Low₹14.99
Book Value₹35.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.16
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.87
8.88
7.89
7.83
Net Worth
12.37
12.38
11.39
11.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.1
-8.31
0.02
0.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.66
0.67
2.96
1.3
0.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.66
0.67
2.96
1.3
0.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.2
0.21
-0.01
Executive Director & MD
Jitendra Kumar Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vidhu Bhushan Verma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pooja Kalanouria
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ritu Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Priyanka Mohta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SHRUTI PODDAR
Reports by Decillion Finance Ltd
Summary
Decillion Finance Limited was incorporated on 27 January, 1995 as a Public Limited Company under the name Companion Securities Limited. The Companys name was changed from Companion Securities Limited to Decillion Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in Shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other ?nancial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, etc.Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC vide Registration Certificate dated 24 November, 2003. A fresh certificate was issued due to change in name of the company on 17 September, 2004.
The Decillion Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Decillion Finance Ltd is ₹17.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Decillion Finance Ltd is 0 and 1.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Decillion Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Decillion Finance Ltd is ₹14.99 and ₹46.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Decillion Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.57%, 3 Years at 56.98%, 1 Year at 181.94%, 6 Month at 28.23%, 3 Month at 74.87% and 1 Month at 34.48%.
