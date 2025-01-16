Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Decillion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 16th January 2025 at 3:00 pm. inter-alia to transact the following businesses: a)To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2024; b)To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman. Further as informed earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Senior Management Personnel along with their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Decillion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 5:00 pm. inter-alia to transact the following businesses: a) To consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half yearly ended as on 30th September 2024; b) To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman. Further as informed earlier the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed for all Directors Promoters Designated Persons and Senior Management Personnel along with their immediate relatives covered under the Code of Conduct of the Company adopted under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 till 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and half yearly ended as on 30th September 2024. The Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 The Board at their meeting held on 13.11.2024 considered and took on record the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and also took note of resignation of Rajesh Kumar Yadav from post of CFO (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

The Board at their meeting held on today, took note of resignation of previous Statutory Auditor, also recommended appointment of new Statutory Auditors and also approved the draft notice of Annual General Meeting.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Decillion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at 3 Bentinck Street 4th Floor Room No. D-8 Kolkata-700001 inter alia to transact the following business matters: a) To consider and approve the draft of the Boards Report and annexures forming part thereof; b) To fix the day date time venue and book closure dates for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with approval of draft notice; c) To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. This is for your information and records the Board of Directors at their meetinghad transacted the following businesses: a.Considered and approved the draft Boards Report along with all other annexures for the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2024. b.Considered the convening of 30th AGM of the Company on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at 12:00 noon at Oswal Chambers, Eitma, 5th Floor, 2, Church Lane, Kolkata - 700 001. c.The Board approved closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company from 6th September, 2024 to 12th September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of the 30th AGM of the Company and the cut-off date for casting vote by remote e-voting at the AGM shall be 5th September, 2024. d.Approved draft notice of 30th AGM of the Company and appointed Mr. Rajesh Ghorawat, PCS as Scrutinizer for scrutinizing the voting process at the ensuing AGM of the Company. The meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 3.10 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Decillion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30.06.2024. This is further informed that the Trading Window for designated personnels shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The Board considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Decillion Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at 4:00 pm inter-alia to transact the following businesses: a)To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th quarter and year ended 31.03.2024; b)Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25; c)Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25; d)To consider and/or transact any other business with permission of the Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors.. PFA the finanial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor is considered (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024