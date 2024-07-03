iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Decillion Finance Ltd Company Summary

56.6
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:13:00 PM

Decillion Finance Ltd Summary

Decillion Finance Limited was incorporated on 27 January, 1995 as a Public Limited Company under the name Companion Securities Limited. The Companys name was changed from Companion Securities Limited to Decillion Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 23, 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of making investments in Shares and Securities, extending loans and advances and other ?nancial services activities, except insurance and pension, funding activities, etc.Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC vide Registration Certificate dated 24 November, 2003. A fresh certificate was issued due to change in name of the company on 17 September, 2004.

