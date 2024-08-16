AGM 12/09/2024 This is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting shall be held on 12th September, 2024 at Oswal Chambers, Eitma, 5th Floor, 2, Church Lane, Kolkata-700001. The Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting is annexed herewith Read less.. We would like to inform you that 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 12th September, 2024 at 12:00 Noon (IST) at Oswal Chambers, Eitma, 5th Floor, 2, Church Lane, Kolkata - 700 001. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, please find enclosed herewith a copy of Notice of AGM and Annual Report Aforesaid documents are also available on the website of the Company. The remote e-voting period commences on 9th September, 2024 (9.00 A.M. IST) and ends on 11th September, 2024 (5.00 P.M. IST). During the period, members holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialized form, as on 5th September, 2024 i.e., cut-off date, may cast their vote electronically. Those members, who are attending the AGM at the venue and have not cast their vote on the Resolutions through remote e-voting, shall be eligible to vote at the AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held on 12th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024)