Deep Diamond India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
Working capital
0.56
0.31
-0.43
-2.99
Other operating items
Operating
0.75
0.24
-0.47
-3.02
Capital expenditure
0
-0.8
0.01
0
Free cash flow
0.75
-0.55
-0.46
-3.02
Equity raised
8.56
8.62
8.77
8.9
Investing
-0.06
0.07
0.02
0.01
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.25
8.14
8.33
5.89
