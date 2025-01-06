iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Diamond India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6.32
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Diamond India Ltd

Deep Diamond FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0

-0.03

-0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

Working capital

0.56

0.31

-0.43

-2.99

Other operating items

Operating

0.75

0.24

-0.47

-3.02

Capital expenditure

0

-0.8

0.01

0

Free cash flow

0.75

-0.55

-0.46

-3.02

Equity raised

8.56

8.62

8.77

8.9

Investing

-0.06

0.07

0.02

0.01

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.25

8.14

8.33

5.89

