Deep Diamond India Ltd Share Price

6.32
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6.65
  • Day's High6.7
  • 52 Wk High11.74
  • Prev. Close6.65
  • Day's Low6.32
  • 52 Wk Low 5.17
  • Turnover (lac)13.5
  • P/E24.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.13
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.22
  • Div. Yield0
Deep Diamond India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

6.65

Prev. Close

6.65

Turnover(Lac.)

13.5

Day's High

6.7

Day's Low

6.32

52 Week's High

11.74

52 Week's Low

5.17

Book Value

6.13

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.22

P/E

24.63

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Deep Diamond India Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Deep Diamond India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Deep Diamond India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.08%

Non-Promoter- 1.05%

Institutions: 1.04%

Non-Institutions: 98.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Deep Diamond India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.81

4.81

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.62

9.92

4.48

4.28

Net Worth

20.43

14.73

7.68

7.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.39

0.51

0.81

1.65

yoy growth (%)

172.38

-36.92

-51.15

-49.52

Raw materials

-0.94

-0.37

-0.64

-1.3

As % of sales

67.53

73.96

80.09

78.91

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.18

-0.19

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.26

0

-0.03

-0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

Working capital

0.56

0.31

-0.43

-2.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

172.38

-36.92

-51.15

-49.52

Op profit growth

-101.21

-24.72

6.07

221.69

EBIT growth

2,827.84

-129.52

45.63

-122.37

Net profit growth

-520.01

67.61

51.59

-126.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2012

Gross Sales

2.56

7.67

3.21

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.56

7.67

3.21

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

0.25

0

View Annually Results

Deep Diamond India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Deep Diamond India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Narendra Shrimali

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashish Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Vinod Mandowara

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prashant Tali

Executive Director & CEO

Sonali Laddha

Additional Director

Kaushal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Deep Diamond India Ltd

Summary

Deep Diamond India Limited was incorporated on 02 November, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of Rough & Polished Diamonds, sale, and trading of diamond studded jewelry & Gold Jewellery. From financial year 2022-23, the Company has also started business of providing consultancy service to Pharmaceutical Industry. T
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Deep Diamond India Ltd share price today?

The Deep Diamond India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Deep Diamond India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Diamond India Ltd is ₹20.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Deep Diamond India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Deep Diamond India Ltd is 24.63 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Deep Diamond India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Diamond India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Diamond India Ltd is ₹5.17 and ₹11.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Deep Diamond India Ltd?

Deep Diamond India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.38%, 3 Years at 64.64%, 1 Year at -1.92%, 6 Month at 10.47%, 3 Month at -30.00% and 1 Month at -3.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Deep Diamond India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Deep Diamond India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.08 %
Institutions - 1.04 %
Public - 98.88 %

