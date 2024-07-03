Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹6.65
Prev. Close₹6.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹13.5
Day's High₹6.7
Day's Low₹6.32
52 Week's High₹11.74
52 Week's Low₹5.17
Book Value₹6.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.22
P/E24.63
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.81
4.81
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.62
9.92
4.48
4.28
Net Worth
20.43
14.73
7.68
7.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.39
0.51
0.81
1.65
yoy growth (%)
172.38
-36.92
-51.15
-49.52
Raw materials
-0.94
-0.37
-0.64
-1.3
As % of sales
67.53
73.96
80.09
78.91
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.18
-0.19
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.26
0
-0.03
-0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
Working capital
0.56
0.31
-0.43
-2.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
172.38
-36.92
-51.15
-49.52
Op profit growth
-101.21
-24.72
6.07
221.69
EBIT growth
2,827.84
-129.52
45.63
-122.37
Net profit growth
-520.01
67.61
51.59
-126.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
2.56
7.67
3.21
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.56
7.67
3.21
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
0.25
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Narendra Shrimali
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashish Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Vinod Mandowara
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prashant Tali
Executive Director & CEO
Sonali Laddha
Additional Director
Kaushal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Deep Diamond India Ltd
Summary
Deep Diamond India Limited was incorporated on 02 November, 1994. The Company is engaged in the business of Rough & Polished Diamonds, sale, and trading of diamond studded jewelry & Gold Jewellery. From financial year 2022-23, the Company has also started business of providing consultancy service to Pharmaceutical Industry. T
The Deep Diamond India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Deep Diamond India Ltd is ₹20.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Deep Diamond India Ltd is 24.63 and 1.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Deep Diamond India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Deep Diamond India Ltd is ₹5.17 and ₹11.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Deep Diamond India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.38%, 3 Years at 64.64%, 1 Year at -1.92%, 6 Month at 10.47%, 3 Month at -30.00% and 1 Month at -3.48%.
