To hold the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, September 27, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. through video conference mode, deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company. This is to inform you that the 30th AGM of Deep Diamond India Limited was held on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM through VC/OAV means which is deemed to be held at Registered Office of Company and AGM concluded at 11:36 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)