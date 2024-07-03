Deep Diamond India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.3
0.51
1.7
0.86
0.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.3
0.51
1.7
0.86
0.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.19
0.54
0.55
0.26
Total Income
0.39
0.7
2.24
1.41
1.15
Total Expenditure
0.16
0.28
2.05
0.77
1.47
PBIDT
0.23
0.41
0.19
0.64
-0.32
Interest
0.02
0.03
0.21
0.05
0.03
PBDT
0.2
0.38
-0.02
0.59
-0.35
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.1
0.1
0.06
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
0.29
-0.13
0.52
-0.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.2
0.29
-0.13
0.53
-0.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.2
0.29
-0.13
0.53
-0.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.09
0.08
-0.26
1.1
-0.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.81
4.81
4.81
4.81
4.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
76.66
80.39
11.17
74.41
-35.95
PBDTM(%)
66.66
74.5
-1.17
68.6
-39.32
PATM(%)
50
56.86
-7.64
60.46
-39.32
