Deep Diamond India Ltd Quarterly Results

6.5
(2.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.3

0.51

1.7

0.86

0.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.3

0.51

1.7

0.86

0.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.19

0.54

0.55

0.26

Total Income

0.39

0.7

2.24

1.41

1.15

Total Expenditure

0.16

0.28

2.05

0.77

1.47

PBIDT

0.23

0.41

0.19

0.64

-0.32

Interest

0.02

0.03

0.21

0.05

0.03

PBDT

0.2

0.38

-0.02

0.59

-0.35

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.1

0.1

0.06

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

0.29

-0.13

0.52

-0.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.2

0.29

-0.13

0.53

-0.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.2

0.29

-0.13

0.53

-0.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.09

0.08

-0.26

1.1

-0.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.81

4.81

4.81

4.81

4.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

76.66

80.39

11.17

74.41

-35.95

PBDTM(%)

66.66

74.5

-1.17

68.6

-39.32

PATM(%)

50

56.86

-7.64

60.46

-39.32

