Deep Diamond India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
1.75
5.61
2.82
2.25
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.75
5.61
2.82
2.25
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
0.27
0
0
Total Income
2.56
5.87
2.82
2.25
Total Expenditure
2.24
4.1
2.39
1.97
PBIDT
0.32
1.78
0.43
0.28
Interest
0.08
0.06
0.02
0
PBDT
0.24
1.72
0.4
0.27
Depreciation
0.01
0
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.44
0.07
0.07
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.17
1.28
0.28
0.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.18
1.28
0.28
0.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.18
1.28
0.28
0.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.37
2.66
1.01
0.56
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.81
4.81
2.78
2.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
10,36,900
10,36,900
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
37.2
37.2
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
17,49,500
17,49,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
62.79
62.79
PBIDTM(%)
18.28
31.72
15.54
12.44
PBDTM(%)
13.71
30.65
14.48
12
PATM(%)
9.71
22.81
10.24
7.11
