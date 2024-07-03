iifl-logo-icon 1
Deep Diamond India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6.33
(0.48%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

1.75

5.61

2.82

2.25

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.75

5.61

2.82

2.25

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

0.27

0

0

Total Income

2.56

5.87

2.82

2.25

Total Expenditure

2.24

4.1

2.39

1.97

PBIDT

0.32

1.78

0.43

0.28

Interest

0.08

0.06

0.02

0

PBDT

0.24

1.72

0.4

0.27

Depreciation

0.01

0

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.44

0.07

0.07

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.17

1.28

0.28

0.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.18

1.28

0.28

0.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.18

1.28

0.28

0.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.37

2.66

1.01

0.56

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.81

4.81

2.78

2.78

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

10,36,900

10,36,900

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

37.2

37.2

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

17,49,500

17,49,500

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

62.79

62.79

PBIDTM(%)

18.28

31.72

15.54

12.44

PBDTM(%)

13.71

30.65

14.48

12

PATM(%)

9.71

22.81

10.24

7.11

