iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Deep Diamond India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.1
(-3.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Diamond India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1.39

0.51

0.81

1.65

yoy growth (%)

172.38

-36.92

-51.15

-49.52

Raw materials

-0.94

-0.37

-0.64

-1.3

As % of sales

67.53

73.96

80.09

78.91

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.18

-0.19

-0.2

As % of sales

13.44

36.28

24.48

12.27

Other costs

-0.26

-0.17

-0.26

-0.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.82

34.68

33.07

26.15

Operating profit

0

-0.22

-0.3

-0.28

OPM

0.19

-44.93

-37.65

-17.34

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.26

0.25

0.29

0.28

Profit before tax

0.26

0

-0.03

-0.02

Taxes

-0.06

-0.05

0

0

Tax rate

-25.51

-619.23

-8.53

-12.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.19

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.19

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

yoy growth (%)

-520.01

67.61

51.59

-126.24

NPM

14.15

-9.17

-3.45

-1.11

Deep Diamond : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Deep Diamond India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.