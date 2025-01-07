Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.39
0.51
0.81
1.65
yoy growth (%)
172.38
-36.92
-51.15
-49.52
Raw materials
-0.94
-0.37
-0.64
-1.3
As % of sales
67.53
73.96
80.09
78.91
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.18
-0.19
-0.2
As % of sales
13.44
36.28
24.48
12.27
Other costs
-0.26
-0.17
-0.26
-0.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.82
34.68
33.07
26.15
Operating profit
0
-0.22
-0.3
-0.28
OPM
0.19
-44.93
-37.65
-17.34
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.26
0.25
0.29
0.28
Profit before tax
0.26
0
-0.03
-0.02
Taxes
-0.06
-0.05
0
0
Tax rate
-25.51
-619.23
-8.53
-12.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.19
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.19
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
yoy growth (%)
-520.01
67.61
51.59
-126.24
NPM
14.15
-9.17
-3.45
-1.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.