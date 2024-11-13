Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Deep Diamond India Limited will be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at 309 3rd Floor V Star Plaza Plot No. 16 Chandavarkar Road Borivali West Mumbai-400092 Maharashtra India inter alia to consider and approve: a. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on November 13, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 309, 3rd Floor, V Star Plaza, Plot No. 16, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092, Maharashtra, interalia, considered and approved: 1. The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024

ursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015; it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 27, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company, considered and approved: 1. To hold the 30TH AGM of the Company on Friday, Sept 27, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. through VC mode, deemed to be held at the registered office of the Company. 2. The proposal of shifting of registered office of the Company from the State of Maharashtra (Mumbai) to the State of Rajasthan (Udaipur), within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, and consequential alteration of Memorandum of Association pursuant to the said shifting of registered office, subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A. Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. B. consider and evaluate the proposal for raising of funds in one or more tranches through permissible mode(s) and / or combination(s) thereof as may be considered appropriate by way of issuance of any instruments or securities in India and / or overseas whether denominated in Indian rupees or in foreign currency which may or may not be listed through rights issue private placement preferential issue qualified institutions placement external commercial borrowing including by way of foreign currency bonds offering or such other methods or combinations thereof as may be decided by the Board. C. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the company and to amend the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Board at its meeting held today considered and approved the proposal of sale of its entire stake of 50% held by the Company in M/s Hemoc Pharma Private Limited, Joint Venture and Associate of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

Deep Diamond India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Deep Diamond India Limited will be held on Friday May 24 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at 309 3rd Floor V Star Plaza Plot No. 16 Chandavarkar Road Borivali West- 400072 Mumbai Maharashtra India inter alia to consider and approve: a. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Audit Report thereon for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report thereon. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., May 24, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 309, 3rd Floor, V Star Plaza, Plot No. 16, Chandavarkar Road, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400092, Maharashtra, interalia: 1. Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report thereon. 2. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s Ronak Jhuthawat & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y 2024-2025. 3. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Valawat & Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 003623C) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Revised outcome of the BM dated 24.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024