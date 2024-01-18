|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|-
|4
|40
|Final
|The Board approve the Recommendation of Final Equity Dividend of Rs.4/- per Equity Shares (Face Value Rs.10/- Each) i.e. @40% of the Total Equity Share Capital of the Company for the F.Y. ended 31-03-2024, subject to deduction of tax as per law and also subject to approval of forthcoming Annual General Meeting
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.