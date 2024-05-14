7:9 rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that DSJ KEEP LEARNING LIMITED have fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE DSJ KEEP LEARNING LIMITED.(526677) RECORD DATE 14.05.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (Seven) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for Cash AT PAR on Rights Basis for every 09 (Nine) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/05/2024 DR-630/2024-2025 *Note: As per terms of payment : Full amount of Re 1/- per Equity share is payable on application by the Eligible Shareholder/ Applicant. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.04.2024)